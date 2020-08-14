'Ordinary Suburban Housewife' Has an Answer for Trump Adviser

(Newser) – Among the slurs and insults lodged at Sen. Kamala Harris since Joe Biden chose her as his running mate was one about her voice. At least, Lisa Simpson took it as an insult. Jenna Ellis, an adviser and lawyer to President Trump, said Wednesday that Harris sounds like Marge Simpson, Mashable reports, who's voiced by Julie Kavner. It was enough to make the Simpsons matriarch step out of her Cartoonland comfort zone. "I usually don’t get into politics," she says in a video posted Friday on the show's Twitter account. But she'd just learned of the comparison, which she says her daughter told her wasn't meant as a compliment. "If that’s so," Marge says, "as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected." In fact, she adds, she's angry—using a term that she fears will be bleeped out.

Fans questioned the political wisdom of taking a shot at such a popular TV character who projects competence and family loyalty, per the Los Angeles Times. In fact, she tells Ellis in the video that she teaches her children to avoid name-calling. The "suburban housewife" reference was a more direct dig at Trump. "Comparing @KamalaHarris to #MargeSimpson only makes me want to vote for her MORE," Michelle VanZandt Dixon tweeted. "Ms Ellis, how does it feel to be called out by a cartoon???" asked the Connectivist. Another tweet put Marge's character in a larger context for a troubled time. "Marge Simpson was the one who was always there to clean up the mess (often left by lazy men) and act as a grounding voice amid chaos," tweeted P M. (The Simpsons weighed in on the 2016 election.)

