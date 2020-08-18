Ellen's Show Fires 3 Producers After Scandal

(Newser) – Three producers of the Ellen DeGeneres Show have exited amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks, the AP reports. Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running daytime series, a spokesperson for producer Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday. An internal company investigation of claims about the show was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. Most of the allegations were tied to executive producers and senior managers, including Glavin, Leman and Norman, BuzzFeed News said. The people making the claims against them were not identified.

DeGeneres informed staff of the shakeup Monday in a video conference call, according to Variety, which first reported the development. She said she found claims about the show's environment to be “heartbreaking,” the trade publication said, citing unidentified sources. In a July statement, Warner Bros. said parent company WarnerMedia's investigation revealed what it called "some flaws in the show’s daily management." Although not all of the allegations were corroborated, the studio said it was “disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.” No details were specified at the time, and Warner Bros. had no further comment Monday beyond confirming the producers' departures. In other Ellen news, sources tell the Sun authorities believe the recent break-in at her house was an "inside job." (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)

