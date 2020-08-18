(Newser) – A young couple in St. Louis may be wary of accepting assistance from Good Samaritans anytime soon after a late-night incident over the weekend. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old female passenger got a flat Saturday night, and at around 11:15pm, a man offered to help them change the tire, which he did, as two other men with him watched.

When the tire change was complete, the mysterious helper asked if he could get paid for his altruism. The driver took his wallet out, ostensibly to hand over some cash, and the tire-changer then pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's money and cellphone, which he handed over. The three men then ran off, per KSDK. So far, no other details. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

