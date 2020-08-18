Teen in Viral Confrontation to Speak at RNC

(Newser) – The teenager whose interaction with a Native American man at last year's Indigenous Peoples March went viral has been announced as a speaker at the Republican National Convention. Nicholas Sandmann, who went on to sue news outlets on the basis that they mischaracterized him as a racist, announced the news on Twitter early Tuesday. "I can't tell you all enough about how excited I am to be apart of this years RNC!" wrote Sandmann, now a graduate of Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, per the Hill.

Sandmann had been attending the annual March for Life event in Washington, DC, as a Covington student. Last month, he announced he'd settled a $250 million lawsuit with the Washington Post after previously settling a $275 million suit with CNN. A judge had dismissed an earlier version of the Post suit, but Sandmann later refiled, per CNN. Defamation lawsuits against NBC, ABC, CBS, Rolling Stone, Gannett, and the New York Times are still pending. (The St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters also will speak.)

