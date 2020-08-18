Trump Says There Might Have to Be Election Do-Over

(Newser) – President Trump attacked mail-in voting once again on Tuesday—and suggested the election might have to be redone. "It will end up being a rigged election or they will never come out with an outcome," Trump said, referring to a shift to universal mail-in voting. "They’ll have to do it again, and nobody wants that." Reuters notes that there has never been a presidential election do-over in US history, and Trump does not have the authority to order one. The president was speaking at a White House event, where he announced that he will sign a "full and complete pardon" for suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony.

"Win, lose, or draw, you have to get it right," Trump said of the November election, per the AP. "You can’t have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people that are dead, sent to dogs, cats, sent everywhere." Later Tuesday, Trump made a stop in Iowa, where he discussed storm damage with state officials, before traveling to Arizona, where he targeted Joe Biden on immigration, the Hill reports. The president, speaking in an airplane hangar in Yuma, said Biden had the "most radical, extreme, reckless, dangerous, and deadly immigration plan ever put forward by a major party candidate." He also repeated his claim that Mexico is paying for the border wall. "We’re figuring how much we have to charge," he said. (Read more President Trump stories.)

