Latest Accuser Says Cuba Gooding Jr. Raped Her

(Newser) – Cuba Gooding Jr.'s sexual abuse scandal continues to grow. The 51-year-old actor has now been accused of rape, Rolling Stone reports. The allegations come in a new civil lawsuit filed against him Tuesday in New York. He was already facing criminal charges of groping three women, but at least 22 total have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. The anonymous woman who filed the new lawsuit says she met Gooding at a Greenwich Village lounge in 2013 and he invited her and a friend to have drinks at his hotel. Upon arrival there, she says, he took her up to his room so he could change, and as he got undressed, she tried to leave. She says he blocked her from doing so, then raped her twice as she begged him to stop.

"We never received the complaint, but the allegations are completely false and perjurious,” Gooding's lawyer tells Variety. “The contentions that he acted inappropriately in the complaint are completely inappropriate and untruthful.” The Daily Beast has a weird tidbit from the suit: The woman says Gooding put on Mumford & Sons music before raping her. She says she was finally able to leave after Gooding fell asleep, per TMZ. "Clearly, this is a fabricated accusation that was never reported to the police—and forms no basis for any claim at this point with 7 years having passed," the attorney adds to the gossip site. (Read more Cuba Gooding Jr. stories.)

