Cindy McCain Speaks at DNC, but One Thing Is Unclear

(Newser) – Joe Biden and John McCain had an "unlikely friendship," said Cindy McCain while speaking Tuesday night at the virtual Democratic National Convention. They met when Biden was a young senator and McCain a Senate liaison for the Navy, and their relationship progressed to the point that their families shared backyard picnics—despite Biden and McCain's political disagreements. "They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them," Cindy McCain said amid a video montage that included clips of the two men together, per Politico.

story continues below

Their willingness to reach across the aisle "was a style of legislating and leadership that you don't find much any more," she continued. However, Fox News notes the longtime Republican stopped short of formally endorsing Biden, though Politico says it's "unclear" whether her appearance was meant to be taken as such an endorsement. Both Cindy McCain and daughter Meghan have openly criticized President Trump (a major John McCain foe), but while Meghan McCain confirmed she will be voting for Biden in November, Cindy McCain has previously pushed back against reports that she would be throwing her support behind him. (Read more Cindy McCain stories.)

