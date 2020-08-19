McEnany Is Asked: Will Trump Accept the Election Outcome?

(Newser) – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany punted twice Wednesday when asked whether President Trump would accept an election loss in November, the Hill reports. "The president believes he's done a great job for the American people, and that will show in November," she said, telling a reporter that Trump "believes that voter fraud is real," especially when it comes to mail-in ballots. "He wants a fair election, and he wants confidence in the results of the election," she added. A reporter followed up by asking, "Is the president saying if he doesn't win this election—that he will not accept the results unless he wins?"

McEnany answered that "the president has always said he'll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath. It's the same thing he said last election." This after Trump said Tuesday that the November election "will end up being a rigged election of they will never come out with an outcome" because of increased mail-in voting. But experts say there's little evidence of real mail-in voting fraud. McEnany also said the White House might approve $25 billion in emergency funds for the US Postal Service in a coronavirus relief package, the Washington Post reports. Democrats have been pressing for support to help the USPS deliver ballots in November. "No, we don't have a cap," McEnany said. "We're certainly open to looking at the $25 billion." (The USPS has warned about mail-in voting trouble.)

