Another Fort Hood Soldier Goes Missing

Over the course of a month this summer, the bodies of three Fort Hood soldiers have been found near the Texas army base. Now, another soldier is missing. Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, was last seen or heard from Monday afternoon, when his staff sergeant dropped him off at home, the AP reports. He was reported missing Wednesday, and on Thursday night, US Army officials issued a missing soldier alert asking for the public's help in locating him. A state representative says Fernandes' vehicle was found with all his belongings, KXXV reports; he had recently signed a new lease but never picked up the keys to his apartment. Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault, and harassment in the Army. (Read more Fort Hood stories.)