(Newser) – David Pecker is stepping down as CEO of the National Enquirer's parent, ending a reign that saw the company entangled in a campaign finance scandal that sent President Trump's personal lawyer to jail. Pecker's company, American Media Inc., is being taken over by Accelerate360, a logistics firm whose recent efforts include the delivery of millions of face masks and units of hand sanitizer, per the AP. Accelerate didn't disclose the terms of the deal in its announcement Friday, but it said the combined entity would be headed by Accelerate CEO David Parry. Chris Scardino, an 18-year veteran of American Media, was named president of A360 Media, the New York-based unit that will house American Media's former titles, which also include Us Weekly, Life & Style, and OK! Pecker will serve as an "executive advisor" to the company's A360 Media division, per Accelerate.

story continues below

Under Pecker, the National Enquirer for years buried potentially embarrassing stories about Trump and other favored celebrities by buying the rights to them and never publishing. The practice was known as "catch and kill." The AP reported Pecker kept a safe in the Enquirer's office that held documents on buried stories, including those involving Trump. American Media admitted it had paid $150,000 to keep former Playboy model Karen McDougal quiet about an alleged affair with Trump to help his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied an affair. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan agreed in 2018 not to prosecute American Media in exchange for its cooperation in a campaign finance investigation. That probe eventually led to a three-year prison term for Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.