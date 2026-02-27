In Oval Office Visit, Mamdani Trots Out the Tabloids

New York's meme mayor just took his skills to the Oval Office. Zohran Mamdani showed up at the White House on Thursday with a made-for-Trump souvenir: two mocked-up New York Daily News covers, one vintage and one aspirational, per the New York Times. The first was the 1975 classic "Ford to City: Drop Dead," a reminder of the city's fiscal-crisis snub by President Ford as the Big Apple flirted with bankruptcy. The second was tailored to the current president's love of his own name on the side of buildings: "Trump to City: Let's Build." Staffers had spent days workshopping the new headline and faking the tabloid's look, down to—but not quite nailing—its old font.