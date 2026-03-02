Crossing Guard Turns Reports Into $14K Monthly Mail Club

A Vermont crossing guard has turned her 50-minute shifts on on a street corner into a five-figure monthly business. Designer and illustrator Christine Tyler Hill took the Burlington job to feel more rooted in her city, and ended up launching " Cloud Report ," an $8-a-month, eight-page zine built from what she notices at the crosswalk: kids, dogs, snow, and, yes, clouds, the Wall Street Journal reports. The 36-year-old's handwritten notes and sketches first found an audience on social media; when she floated the idea of a mail subscription club in a seven-second TikTok in January, 1,000 people signed up within days and the waitlist swelled to 3,600.

Hill now has about 2,000 subscribers and roughly $14,000 in monthly revenue. "People really want physical things," she says. "The response to it has been crazy." It's all part of a broader analog boom the Journal traces through other "mail club" operators, including one architecture-themed packet business and a letter-and-recipes club netting about $24,000 in a single month.

Berlin-based Victoria Ng, who runs the Friends of Pinato mail club, which focuses on handmade paper goods, tells Dazed magazine that the revival of traditional media is part of a "rebellion against digital chaos." "With AI and the constant digital noise, people are feeling really overwhelmed," and mail clubs provide "a moment to slow down and reconnect with others and with ourselves at a human pace," she says.