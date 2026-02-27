Media  | 
CNN

Jake Tapper Reported Live on CNN's Fate

He said they had breaking news that 'affects everybody I'm looking at right now in the studio'
Posted Feb 27, 2026 6:18 AM CST
The CNN logo is displayed at the entrance to the CNN Center in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

Jake Tapper found himself delivering news about his own employer on Thursday, live and in real time. Returning from a break on CNN's The Lead, he told viewers—and the studio staff—that Paramount Skydance is now poised to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN's parent company, after emerging with what the board deemed a "superior offer," Variety reports.

  • "We have some breaking news in our national lead that affects everybody I'm looking at right now in the studio," Tapper said. "Moments ago, Netflix said it is declining to raise its offer for the purchase of Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, following the Warner Bros. Discovery board's determination that Paramount—which is not just going for Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, but also the whole enchilada, including us here at CNN. Paramount has submitted a 'superior offer,' according to Warner Bros. Discovery's board."

  • Paramount CEO David Ellison has reportedly told the Trump administration that he will make "sweeping changes" if his company acquires CNN, Variety notes. President Trump has often complained about CNN's coverage of him.
  • On Thursday's broadcast, Tapper turned to CNN media analyst Brian Stelter for a comment after delivering news about the deal. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos "was at the White House for meetings today and I'm told he left the White House in a not very happy mood," Stelter said. "But it is possible that Netflix has been given signals from the White House that the regulatory roadblocks were going to be too severe for the Netflix deal to go through."

  • Deadline reports that CNN chairman and CEO Mark Thompson asked employees Thursday not to "jump to conclusions" until more is known about the deal. "And secondly let's not forget our duty to our audience," he wrote to employes. "We're still near the start of what is already an incredibly newsy year at home and abroad, one that will culminate with critical US midterm elections and who knows what else. Let's continue to focus on delivering the best possible journalism to the millions of people who rely on us all around the world."
  • Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta, a Trump critic who left the network last year, sounded a more pessimistic note. "I've been warning, America now has state-compromised media," he said in a post on X. "When 60 Min or CNN is in trouble, we're all in trouble. Trump has cracked the code in how to hurt the press. Free speech is now at risk. MAGA corporations must not control the news. Support independent media."

