Jake Tapper Reported Live on CNN's Fate

Jake Tapper found himself delivering news about his own employer on Thursday, live and in real time. Returning from a break on CNN's The Lead, he told viewers—and the studio staff—that Paramount Skydance is now poised to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN's parent company, after emerging with what the board deemed a "superior offer," Variety reports.

"We have some breaking news in our national lead that affects everybody I'm looking at right now in the studio," Tapper said. "Moments ago, Netflix said it is declining to raise its offer for the purchase of Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, following the Warner Bros. Discovery board's determination that Paramount—which is not just going for Warner Bros. Studios and HBO, but also the whole enchilada, including us here at CNN. Paramount has submitted a 'superior offer,' according to Warner Bros. Discovery's board."