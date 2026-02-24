For First Time in 153 Years, Boston Globe Doesn't Print

A record-setting snowstorm has prompted managers of the Boston Globe to call off printing their daily newspaper for the first time in its 153-year-old history. Snow and winds prevented staff from safely getting to the Globe printing plant to print Tuesday's paper, the newspaper said on its website. Parts of Massachusetts' Bristol County, where the Globe's printing press in Taunton is located, recorded 32 inches of snow by Monday night, the National Weather Service said. Readers are much less reliant on newsprint for their news in today's internet age. A 2025 survey by the Pew Research Center found that only 7% of US adults often got their news from printed newspapers or magazines, reports the AP, compared to 56% who said they often got their news from a smartphone, computer, or tablet.