Judge Voids Mass Layoffs at Voice of America

A federal judge ruled Saturday that Kari Lake, President Trump's choice to lead the US Agency for Global Media, did not have legal authority to largely dismantle the Voice of America . The decision's effect on VOA operations was not immediately clear. Lake called the decision by US District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth "bogus" and said it will be appealed. Voice of America, which has transmitted news coverage to countries around the world since its formation during World War II, is operating with a skeleton staff in only a handful of languages after Lake terminated contracts and laid off most of its employees.

Lake had been chosen by Trump to lead the agency that oversees Voice of America and other services like Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. But she has not received Senate confirmation for her role, and Lamberth said she did not have authority to act in that capacity due to laws that guard against unqualified government appointments. Lamberth was ruling on a lawsuit filed by Patsy Widakuswara, Voice of America's White House bureau chief, and colleagues Kate Neeper and Jessica Jerreat. They were among the employees laid off, and they said they are still trying to determine what the action means for colleagues whose careers have been in limbo.

Proponents of Voice of America call it an example of the nation's "soft power" that offers unbiased news coverage to countries where governments control the flow of information. Lake has contended the government-run news outlets are wasteful and their outputs should promote the administration's views.