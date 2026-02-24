Attia Quits CBS After Epstein Links Revealed

Peter Attia's brief stint as a CBS News contributor is over before it really began, thanks to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfacing in newly released documents. The longevity-focused physician and author told CBS he was resigning "effective immediately," and the network's booking team relayed the news to staff on Monday, a source tells NBC News . A spokesperson for Attia said his contributor role was "newly established and had not yet meaningfully begun," adding that he "stepped back to ensure his involvement didn't become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS."

Attia's name appears hundreds of times in a trove of Epstein-related files made public by the Justice Department this month. Their correspondence began years after Epstein pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge involving a minor, the New York Times reports. The documents show the two men exchanging jokes, scheduling meetings, and discussing Epstein's health over email, including a 2016 message in which Attia made a crude "low carb" joke about female genitalia. Attia showed "great fondness" for Epstein, per the Times, saying in one email that he suffered "JE withdrawal" if he went too long without seeing him. Attia has not been accused of any crime.

In a detailed post on X earlier this month, Attia said his "interactions with Epstein had nothing to do with his sexual abuse or exploitation of anyone." He stressed, "I was not involved in any criminal activity," saying he was never on Epstein's plane, island, or at any sex parties. He apologized for putting himself in a position where "embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible" emails became public and said he accepts the resulting humiliation. Attia, author of the bestseller Outlive and host of The Peter Attia Drive podcast, had been part of a new roster of contributors assembled in January by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, alongside historian Niall Ferguson and wellness figure Andrew Huberman.