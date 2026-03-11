Report: Pentagon Blocks Press Over 'Unflattering' Hegseth Photos

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's team appears to have decided that bad angles are a national security threat. The Pentagon has blocked outside press photographers from recent briefings on the US-Israeli conflict with Iran after major wire services published images of Hegseth that aides didn't like, the Washington Post reports, citing "two people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation." Hegseth's staff considered the images "unflattering," the sources say.