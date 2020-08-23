Ex-Chili Peppers Guitarist Dead at 64

(Newser) – Jack Sherman, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' second guitarist who joined the band in 1983, has died of unknown causes at the age of 64, reports the Guardian. The band confirmed his death on Twitter, saying, "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform." Sherman replaced original guitarist Hillel Slovak, but the band fired him when Slovak wanted to return in 1985. But because he was neither original nor current member when the Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, he was excluded. At the time he told Billboard, "I'm being dishonored and it sucks." (Read more Red Hot Chili Peppers stories.)