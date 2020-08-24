NY AG Says Trumps Aren't Cooperating With Probe

(Newser) – New York’s Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas issued as part of her investigation into whether President Trump or his businesses lied about the value of a sprawling suburban estate and other assets in order to get loans or tax benefits. Attorney General Letitia James said that her civil investigation of potential fraud in Trump’s business dealings, which began last year, has been held up by a lack of cooperation from the president and his family, the AP reports. The petition seeking the court’s intervention was filed after lawyers for one of the president’s sons, Eric Trump, abruptly cancelled his planned interview with investigators late last month. James is seeking to compel Eric Trump's testimony.

story continues below

The filing in state trial court in New York City names the Trump Organization, Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a 212-acre New York estate owned by the Trump family. The AG's investigation centers on whether the Trump Organization and the president improperly inflated the value of Seven Springs and other assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits The investigation was launched in March 2019 after Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had inflated the value of his assets. .The court petition was made on the first day of the Republican National Convention, just as the party was nominating Trump for re-election, and the president’s company immediately dismissed it as a political stunt.