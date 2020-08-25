(Newser)
Melania Trump is set to take the virtual stage Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, and a White House aide tells the Washington Post she's been working on her speech for days, with help from former press secretary Stephanie Grisham and Kellyanne Conway, who recently announced she's leaving her post as a senior adviser to the president. The first lady is expected to push her husband's agenda and talk about how she came to America as an immigrant, and campaign strategists are said to be hoping she'll appeal to the suburban women voters that the president needs in his corner. Reuters reports she's also expected to present "an upbeat, warmer view of a president who was repeatedly portrayed at last week's Democratic convention as a force for chaos and darkness." More on her speech, her tenure as first lady, and what else to expect at Tuesday night's convention:
- A second chance: Trump will be looking to redeem herself with this talk to the American people as she tries to make up for her 2016 convention speech, in which she plagiarized parts of Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech. "It's a chance to rebrand herself—at least a bit," a Chapman University political science instructor tells the Post. "It's almost as if it's a do-over from 2016, an opportunity to leave a better impression."