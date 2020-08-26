 
X
New features on our site

Kevin Hart Calls Out NBC on Usain Bolt Mix-Up: 'Disrespectful'

'All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 26, 2020 4:30 AM CDT

(Newser) – In reporting on Usain Bolt's positive coronavirus test, an NBC News Facebook alert featured a picture of comedian Kevin Hart instead of the Olympic gold medalist. Hart did not let it slide, the Los Angeles Times reports. "I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight....I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever ... I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule," Hart wrote alongside a screenshot of the mistake he posted to Instagram; NBC News has since corrected it. "P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels," Hart continued. "All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso."

"The social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart," the NBC post's new caption reads, blaming the issue on "a technical error." "In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected." Hart apparently also had coronavirus; the New York Post reports that he revealed the months-old diagnosis while participating in Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair. "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am," Hart joked during the show. (Read more Kevin Hart stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.