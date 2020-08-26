Kevin Hart Calls Out NBC on Usain Bolt Mix-Up: 'Disrespectful'

(Newser) – In reporting on Usain Bolt's positive coronavirus test, an NBC News Facebook alert featured a picture of comedian Kevin Hart instead of the Olympic gold medalist. Hart did not let it slide, the Los Angeles Times reports. "I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight....I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whatever ... I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule," Hart wrote alongside a screenshot of the mistake he posted to Instagram; NBC News has since corrected it. "P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels," Hart continued. "All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso."

"The social image on this post mistakenly featured a photo of comedian Kevin Hart," the NBC post's new caption reads, blaming the issue on "a technical error." "In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video. The display image has been corrected." Hart apparently also had coronavirus; the New York Post reports that he revealed the months-old diagnosis while participating in Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair. "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am," Hart joked during the show. (Read more Kevin Hart stories.)

