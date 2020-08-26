Reality TV Star Gets 364 Days for Crash That Killed YouTuber

(Newser) – Reality TV personality Daniel Silva is going to face the reality of life behind bars for a year over a crash that killed friend Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday. Silva, 27, has been sentenced to 364 days in jail plus five years of probation for the May 10 crash in Los Angeles, NBC reports. Police say Silva, a celebrity tattooist who appeared on Ink Master, was driving his McLaren at high speed when he lost control and crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, popular YouTuber La Barrie. Silva, who was initially charged with murder, pleaded no contest last month to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter.

Silva, who was stopped by bystanders as he allegedly tried to flee the crash scene, also received a suspended sentence of four years in state prison. "We are so grateful that Daniel has been granted the opportunity of probation in this case and has been spared a state prison sentence. He continues to be remorseful and grief-stricken by Corey’s loss," attorney Mike Cavalluzzi said in a statement to Fox. "While we are pleased with the Court’s sentence, this is no time to celebrate. A bright light has been lost in Corey, and Daniel will always strive to live up to his dear friend’s memory." (Read more car crash stories.)

