Trump: My Worry on Mail Voting Isn't With the USPS

(Newser) – President Trump is still worried about a massive surge in mail-in voting. But in an interview with the Washington Examiner, he says his issue isn't with the US Postal Service. Instead, he argues that elections officials won't be able to accurately count all those mailed-in ballots. "It's not the post office," Trump tells Byron York. "It has nothing to do with the post office." Even if ballots were delivered a day late, "that's not the problem," says the president. "The problem is when they dump all these [ballots] in front of a few people who are counting them, and they're going to count them wrong. The post office is not to blame."

story continues below

In its coverage, NBC News notes that Trump does not back up the his claim about inaccurate counting with evidence. Also in the interview, Trump says he does not have a problem with voluntary mail-in ballots, a practice he uses himself to vote in Florida's elections. He reiterated that he's opposed to what he has referred to as "universal" mail voting, in which elections officials send ballots to every voter. "The only thing I'm concerned about is the unsolicited ballots, where they're going to send 80 million unsolicited ballots to people that they don't even know if they're alive or if they're living there," he said. "I think it is a catastrophic disaster for this country." (Read more USPS stories.)

