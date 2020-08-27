An Early Look at Trump's Convention Message

(Newser) – President Trump will cap the Republican National Convention with a speech from the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night. And while it's no surprise to learn that he will be going after Joe Biden, Politico reports that the speech will be especially aggressive on that front. Over the course of the week, more and more policy attacks on Biden have been added, and they run the gamut from crime to China, two insiders familiar with the speech tell the outlet.

“At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump will say, per Politico. “We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years." Further, Trump will assert that Biden's agenda "is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee." Also on Thursday, Biden running mate Kamala Harris will try to counter the president with a speech of her own, reports the Hill. In her DC address, the senator will cite "Trump's failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout." (Read more Republican National Convention stories.)

