NBA Players' Walkout May Be Over

(Newser) – It looks like the NBA will be getting back to business. After players sat out Wednesday and the league suspended three playoff games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, the remainder of the shortened season was in doubt. But the Washington Post and the AP are reporting Thursday that players have decided to resume their games. The logistics were still being worked out, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski doesn't expect games to resume until Friday at the earliest. The Milwaukee Bucks began the boycott, which soon spread to other sports. Elsewhere:

The chief of staff for VP Mike Pence called the NBA protests "absurd and silly" in an appearance on CNN. “If they want to protest, I don’t think we care,” said Marc Short, per the AP. Kushner: Presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner told CNBC that NBA players "are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially." He suggested that the NBA is more about "slogans and signals" than "actual action that's going to solve the problem."