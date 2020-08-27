Delta Won't Fly 240 Who Broke Mask Rule

(Newser) – There's more evidence that Delta is serious about making sure everyone on its flights is wearing a face mask. The airline recently told a former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden that he's no longer welcome after he took his mask off on a flight. He's not alone: On Thursday, CNN reports, Delta said its no-fly list has about 240 names on it. "Although rare, we continue to put passengers who refuse to follow the required face-covering rules on our no-fly list," its CEO told employees in a memo. The policy requires that masks be worn from check-in, through the boarding gate area, and onto the plane—even in the Delta Sky Clubs—to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline's list has been growing rapidly since the rule took effect in June. "We've had well over 100 people that have refused to keep their mask on during the flight," CEO Ed Bastian said earlier this month. The airline suggests that people who can't wear a mask because of a health condition not travel. Delta says masks with exhaust valves don't count, per Forbes; they don't prevent the wearer from expelling virus particles. The policy applies to employees, as well. (Delta said in July that passengers claiming an exemption would have to show proof.)

