Hundreds More Republicans Endorse Biden

(Newser) – Hours before President Trump was to accept his party's nomination for president, several hundred more Republicans announced they're supporting Joe Biden. Included in the group are almost 300 veterans of President George W. Bush's administration or campaign, and more than 100 who were on the late John McCain's Senate or campaign staff. A list was posted by the political action committee 43 Alumni for Biden, NBC News reports. Former Secretary of State Colin Powel and Ohio Gov. John Kasich already have endorsed the Democratic nominee. "Given the incumbent president’s lack of competent leadership, his efforts to aggravate rather than bridge divisions among Americans, and his failure to uphold American values," the former McCain aides wrote, "we believe the election of former Vice President Biden is clearly in the national interest."

The list includes former Bush Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez and Secretary of Agriculture Ann Veneman. A former chief of staff, legislative director, and deputy campaign chief are among the McCain veterans. Former staff members for Sen. Mitt Romney, a onetime Republican presidential nominee, made their own announcement Thursday, per CBS News. Their letter expressed fear that a second term for Trump will "permanently transform the Republican Party into a toxic personality cult." The former Bush officials cited Biden's reputation for kindness. "He famously treats the train operator with the same dignity as his fellow senators," they wrote, adding that "decency in government must not be allowed to die on the vine" and that they "insist that it returns to the Office of the President." (Cindy McCain's endorsement of Biden was implied but not stated at the Democratic convention.)

