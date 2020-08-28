Harry, William Reveal Spot for Mother's Statue

(Newser) – The statue of Princess Diana commissioned by her two sons in 2017 is almost ready for installation. The permanent addition to Kensington Palace's gardens will be unveiled next summer on what would've been Diana's 60th birthday, July 1. The statue by artist Ian Rank-Broadley—who also produced the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that appears on UK coins, per the BBC—was commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana's 1997 death. In their first joint public statement since Prince Harry gave up many of his royal duties, he and Prince William say the statue will help people "reflect on her life and legacy," per People.

Following delays triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden, where Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017. It's unclear if Harry, now living in California, will return to London to unveil the statue, per CBS News. Omid Scobie, co-author of a new book on Harry and Meghan called Finding Freedom, claims Harry didn't speak to his brother for two months following his decision to exit royal duties, per Sky News. Last year, Harry told ITV that he "dearly" loves William, though the brothers are "on different paths." (Read more Princess Diana stories.)

