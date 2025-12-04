France Boosts Holiday Market Security Amid Terrorism Fears

France is ramping up security around Christmas markets after Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warned of a "very high" terrorist threat, referencing previous attacks on holiday markets in Germany and Strasbourg . In a directive sent to regional leaders Wednesday, Nunez told state officials to treat Christmas markets as potential targets and intensify surveillance, the Telegraph reports. The new precautions apply not just to police but to "all actors in the security continuum," including local officials, private guards, transit operators, and volunteers.

The minister also called for a "visible and deterrent presence" from police and soldiers in crowded public areas. BFMTV reports that Nunez called for extra vigilance in "the management of pedestrian traffic to optimize its protection and control," with orders "prohibiting and restricting parking and traffic" at large events. He asked regional leaders to ensure intelligence services are focused on "the detection, prevention, and, where necessary, thwarting of terrorist threats."

The move comes after Paris called off its large New Year's Eve concert on the Champs-Élysées due to safety concerns. Authorities feared that more than a million people could overwhelm the site, raising the risk of stampedes or violence. Last year, 6,000 officers were deployed for the event, but police said it still wasn't enough. This year, the city will instead air a pre-recorded concert from Place de la Concorde, while the traditional fireworks display at the Arc de Triomphe will go forward.