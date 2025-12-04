UK to Scale Back Right to Trial by Jury

The right to trial by jury will be pared back in Britain in an attempt to clear a backlog of cases clogging up the justice system, the government announced Tuesday. Justice Secretary David Lammy said overload and delays had created "an emergency in our courts" that risks collapsing trust in British justice, the AP reports.

The backlog. The UK court system has struggled with cases piling up since the COVID-19 pandemic. The government says there are almost 80,000 cases waiting to be heard in criminal courts in England and Wales, more than double the pre-pandemic figure, with some cases taking several years to reach trial.