Fisherman's Family Accuses US of 'Extra-Judicial Killings'

The family of a Colombian fisherman killed in a military strike at sea has filed a human rights complaint against the United States. In a complaint filed with the Washington, DC-based Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the family says Alejandro Carranza Medina, a 42-year-old killed in an alleged anti-narcotics operation in the Caribbean on Sept. 15, was murdered as part of an illegal campaign against suspected drug boats, per CBS News . Carranza's family insists he was not a drug smuggler but a fisherman, and rejects US claims about the presence of drugs on the vessel. The family's complaint names US defense secretary Pete Hegseth, alleging he ordered the "extra-judicial killings" without knowing who was being targeted, and asserts these actions were "ratified" by President Trump.

The US military campaign has reportedly killed more than 80 people on boats it says were smuggling drugs from Venezuela, but critics—including legal experts, lawmakers, and rights groups—argue the strikes are legally questionable and may amount to extrajudicial killings. Some governments, including Colombia's, argue that civilians have been caught in the crossfire. Medina's boat appears to have been targeted in the second strike of the Trump administration's campaign. Trump claimed the Sept. 15 strike targeted "positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists" from Venezuela, reports the Guardian.

However, the Colombian government identified the victims as Colombian. Carranza, a father of four, was described by his widow as a "good man" and lifelong fisherman. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has labeled the strikes "extrajudicial executions" and pledged support for Carranza's family. Pittsburgh-based human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who filed the complaint on behalf of the family, tells the Guardian, "We want the US to be ordered to stop doing these boat attacks." Hegseth said Tuesday that the US has "only just begun striking narco-boats and putting narco-terrorists at the bottom of the ocean," per CBS.