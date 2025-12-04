Macron Reportedly Warns US Might 'Betray' Ukraine

A German newspaper says it obtained notes from a call this week among European leaders, and it suggests those leaders spoke in blunt language about the US peace strategy for Ukraine:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz: "They are playing games with both you and us," Merz reportedly chimed in, apparently referring to the US negotiators. He, too, said Zelensky needed to be "very careful."

"They are playing games with both you and us," Merz reportedly chimed in, apparently referring to the US negotiators. He, too, said Zelensky needed to be "very careful." On the line: The call took place Monday and included Macron, Merz, Zelensky, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, per Politico. The remarks cited by Der Spiegel have not been confirmed. Stubb, for his part, also reportedly voiced concerns on the call: "We cannot leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys."

Macron, meanwhile, arrived in Beijing on Thursday and spoke to Xi Jinping at length about the Russia-Ukraine war, but the New York Times reports he doesn't appear to have had much luck in getting Xi to support ending it. At a news conference after the meeting, Xi pointedly said: "China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, while resolutely opposing any irresponsible actions of shifting blame or smearing."