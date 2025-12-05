After Deadly Fire, Hong Kong Stifles Dissent

After a deadly fire in Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court apartment complex claimed at least 159 lives and left thousands homeless, residents called for answers and accountability—only to be met with a government crackdown. Authorities detained a university student for distributing fliers demanding an independent investigation, and a planned press conference by lawyers and social workers was shelved after police pressure. Officials warned the public not to "use the disaster to cause chaos," echoing a playbook seen after major tragedies in mainland China: control the narrative, silence dissent, and act quickly to quash any sign of collective action, the New York Times reports.

After disasters such as the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, public mourning and demands for accountability were seen as political threats and met with official repression. As one political scientist puts it, the government's approach is to "crush problems at the earliest stage," especially in the first few days after a tragedy, when public anger and solidarity are at their peak. The fire is the first major disaster Hong Kong has faced since the introduction of the National Security Law in 2020, and it has highlighted the city's transformation under increasing authoritarian control.

After the fire, thousands of Hong Kong residents lined up to pay their respects, and volunteers organized relief efforts for those who had lost their homes. Activists argue that the government's true fear is the power of collective identity and civic action. "This shows Hong Kong people have not been tamed," activist Chung Ching Kwong tells the Times. "We still care about Hong Kong. We still care about politics. We know there are things we cannot say or do because of safety, but when there is space and when there is a need, we will still stand up and make our own decisions, even at personal risks."

Among those arrested for criticizing the government, which authorities label "inciting hatred" of the government, was former pro-democracy district councillor Kenneth Cheung, who called for an independent investigation, the Wall Street Journal reports. The AP reports that separately from the national security arrests, at least 15 people have been arrested in connection with suspected negligence and corruption.