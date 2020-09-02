Pelosi Gets Hair Done at Shuttered Salon

(Newser) – San Francisco's eSalon has been closed since March, and was only just Tuesday allowed to start accepting one customer at a time, outdoors only, again. Yet, in security footage from Monday afternoon, Nancy Pelosi can be seen inside the salon, maskless and mid-wash and blowout. The salon's owner tells Fox News stylists rent chairs from her, and one contacted her the night before the incident to say they would be using the salon the following day for the speaker of the House. "I was like, are you kidding me right now? Do I let this happen? What do I do?” She says her stylists aren't paying right now, so she "can’t control" what they do. The Trump campaign quickly retweeted a tweet referring to Pelosi as "No Mask Nancy." San Francisco requires face coverings in most public settings.

The owner says she's not happy with Pelosi. "It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can't work." The lawmaker's rep says Pelosi "always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements," noting her mask was off only for a short time during the hair wash. "This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment." But the owner pushed back on that statement, and noted that safety regulations specifically require hair not be blow-dried. Shampooing is also prohibited under the current guidelines, USA Today reports. KTVU reports Pelosi appeared on MSNBC shortly after the salon visit.


