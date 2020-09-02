(Newser) – Will she perform a rockabilly-inspired number to the "Stray Cat Strut"? Or perhaps a more contemporary interpretative dance to "Eye of the Tiger"? All eyes will be on Carole Baskin and her song choices starting Sept. 14, when the new season of Dancing With the Stars kicks off on ABC. The Tiger King star has earned a spot on the roster of the dance competition's 29th season, along with singer Nelly, actress Anne Heche, Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Stause, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, among other celebs.

story continues below

Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Netflix’s Cheer head coach Monica Aldama, and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean will also compete, among others. Good Morning America notes that to help keep COVID-19 from wreaking havoc on the show, all pros must quarantine away from each other, even if they're married. That way, if one pro and his or her celebrity partner get sick, they hopefully won't have infected anyone else. Supermodel Tyra Banks will host the new season, replacing former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. See Glamour for the full list of stars and dance pros participating this time around. (Read more Dancing with the Stars stories.)

