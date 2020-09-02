 
X

Germany Identifies What Navalny Was Poisoned With

Novichok, same as Sergei Skripal
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 2, 2020 9:36 AM CDT

(Newser) – The German government left no room for interpretation on Wednesday, saying toxicology tests returned "unequivocal proof" that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Russia has denied that the opposition politician, who has been in a coma since falling ill in August on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, was poisoned at the direction of Vladimir Putin, but the BBC reports the German government isn't swallowing that.

story continues below

CNN reports a German government rep called it "startling" that Navalny "was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia." Germany asked Russia to explain what happened and said it "will discuss an appropriate joint response with the partners [meaning the EU and NATO] in the light of the Russian response." A Novichok nerve agent was also used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018. (Read more Alexei Navalny stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.