(Newser) – The German government left no room for interpretation on Wednesday, saying toxicology tests returned "unequivocal proof" that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Russia has denied that the opposition politician, who has been in a coma since falling ill in August on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, was poisoned at the direction of Vladimir Putin, but the BBC reports the German government isn't swallowing that.

story continues below

CNN reports a German government rep called it "startling" that Navalny "was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia." Germany asked Russia to explain what happened and said it "will discuss an appropriate joint response with the partners [meaning the EU and NATO] in the light of the Russian response." A Novichok nerve agent was also used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018. (Read more Alexei Navalny stories.)

