Biden to Trump: This Is All Your Fault

(Newser) – Joe Biden made headlines Wednesday by criticizing President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hill reports. "Let me be clear, if President Trump and his administration had done their jobs early on with this crisis, American schools would be open, and they’d be open safely," he said in a speech from his home state of Delaware. "Instead, American families all across this country are paying the price for his failures, his administration’s failures." Calling Trump's approach a "failure to take steps we needed back in March and April," he told Trump to "get off Twitter and start talking to the congressional leaders of both parties. Invite them to the Oval Office. You always talk about your ability to negotiate. Negotiate a deal, a deal for somebody other than yourself."

Biden also ripped the White House over a Tuesday statement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that it will no longer fund cloth face masks for American schools. "If I were president of the day, I'd direct FEMA to make sure that our kids K-12 get full access to disaster relief and emergency assistance under the Stafford Act," he said. Trump also gave a fiery speech Wednesday, at a North Carolina event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII: "American warriors did not defeat fascism and oppression overseas only to watch our freedoms be trampled by violent mobs here at home," he said, per the Guardian. "These people only know one thing, and that's strength. That's all they know, strength."


