Biden, DNC Shatter Fundraising Records

(Newser) – Unless President Trump's campaign releases even more impressive numbers, Joe Biden's August will go down in history. Biden and the Democratic National Committee raked in a total of $364.5 million last month, by far the best fundraising month in American political history, the Hill reports. The previous record was held by Barack Obama, who raised $193 million in Sept. 2018. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee haven't released their August figures yet. In July, Trump and the RNC raised $165 million, around $25 million more than Biden and the DNC, TPM notes. In an email to supporters, Biden said he was "blown away" by the fundraising total, which included $205 million in online, small-dollar donations.

story continues below

The campaign says there was a surge in fundraising around the Democratic National Convention—and it took in $26 million in 24 hours after Kamala Harris was named as Biden's VP pick. "We literally couldn’t count the money fast enough. It’s a crazy problem to have,” a Democratic donor and campaign financier tells Politico. "Don’t get me wrong: a lot of this is because of Trump. America hates him and people are giving what they can to stop him because they believe," the donor says. "But you can’t underestimate how well Joe has played this, how important Kamala is to the team or how solid the campaign has been." (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

