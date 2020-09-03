Here's What 'The Rock' Is Changing After Getting the Virus

(Newser) – The latest celebrity to reveal his COVID-19 struggle: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The actor and former wrestler says his "entire family" tested positive for the coronavirus after close family friends, who didn't realize they were infected, came to visit. While Johnson and his wife had a hard time with the virus, their 4- and 2-year-old daughters only suffered mild symptoms, NBC News and Us report. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," the 48-year-old said in an Instagram video Wednesday. "And for me personally too as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past."

Three weeks later, they're "on the other side" and recovering, Johnson says, but from now on, even trusted family and friends who visit their home will first be tested for the virus. "Having your friends over, having your family members over, your loved ones, of course, you want that because you want that connection and you want to be with the people who you love and care about," he said. "My takeaway here isn’t necessarily keep them away, I’m not saying that, but what I am saying now is apply an even greater discipline to having people over to your house." He also urged fans to wear a mask and work on boosting their immune system. (Read more Dwayne Johnson stories.)

