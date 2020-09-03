Here's Why Nancy Pelosi Isn't Apologizing for Salon Visit

(Newser) – Nancy Pelosi isn't apologizing for her visit to a shuttered San Francisco hair salon, but the House speaker is accepting responsibility ... for falling for what she calls a setup. "I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and when they said, ‘We’re able to accommodate people one person at a time.’ I trusted that," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday during what the San Francisco Chronicle calls "a combative exchange." Pelosi added, "I think that this salon owes me an apology, for setting me up." Pelosi, who splits her time between San Francisco and Washington, DC, was not asked why she was unaware of local rules prohibiting salons from offering indoor treatments, even to a single customer at a time, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her visit made headlines after the salon owner outed her, saying she had no control over a stylist who rents a chair bringing Pelosi in.

As for why her mask wasn't covering her face in the surveillance video that caused the uproar, Pelosi said, "I don’t wear a mask when I’m washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you’re washing your hair? I always wear a mask." Her spokesperson says that Pelosi typically gets her hair done at her home, but her normal stylist was unavailable Monday, so she decided to go into eSalon when she was told it was OK. San Francisco Mayor London Breed's take? "We have our speaker working day and night against the challenges we have at the White House. It’s unfortunate this conversation has blown up in the way it has and distracted us from the real issue." The White House's take? "Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else," the president tweeted. "We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!" CNN's take? "Nancy Pelosi just handed Trump a campaign gift." (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)

