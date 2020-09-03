3 Former GOP Governors Throw Their Support to Biden

(Newser) – After four years of a Trump presidency, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he just wants some civility. And in his opinion, that means Joe Biden must become president. Snyder, who traces his history in the Republican party back to the 1976 Republican National Convention, announces his endorsement of Biden in an op-ed published Thursday in the Detroit Free Press. But mostly he offers a takedown of President Trump—"a bully" who "lacks a moral compass" and "ignores the truth." "As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is tragedy watching our world suffer from one" who is "verbally abusive" to critics, writes Snyder, one of 100 Republican and independent leaders to endorse Biden on Thursday, per Reuters.

Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, and former GOP presidential candidate and Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld also were among those to publicly back Biden on Thursday. ABC News reports that Whitman leads a new coalition called "Republicans and Independents for Biden," which has exactly one goal: to defeat Trump. The group, funded by the Lincoln Project, plans to target GOP and right-leaning independents in battleground states. (Trump's press secretary denies he is encouraging people to vote twice.)

