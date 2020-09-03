Kayleigh McEnany Narrates Pelosi Video on a Loop

(Newser) – "Apparently the rules do not apply to Speaker Nancy Pelosi," the White House press secretary told reporters at the beginning of a briefing Thursday. To make sure everyone got the point, Kayleigh McEnany played—and played—a leaked surveillance video, Mediaite reports. "As you can see, we found Nancy Pelosi going into her hair salon," McEnany said. "We will be playing the video on loop for all of you to see during the duration of this introduction." In what the speaker called a setup, Pelosi was caught on tape, maskless, keeping an appointment Monday inside a hair salon in San Francisco; California salons are only allowed to provide service outdoors during the pandemic. "She wants small businesses to stay shut down but only reopen for her convenience," McEnany said. "Do as I say, not as I do, says Nancy Pelosi."

story continues below

President Trump piled on in a tweet. "Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was 'set up' by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP?" the president posted. Pelosi has said the salon should apologize to her, which the press secretary countered, per the New York Post. "Nancy Pelosi, you ought to apologize to the American people," McEnany said, blaming her for the coronavirus relief package still being in negotiations. Work on the bill could resume when the Senate returns to Washington next week, per CNET; Pelosi spoke on the phone to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about the plan Wednesday. "Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?" Trump later tweeted. (Read more Kayleigh McEnany stories.)

