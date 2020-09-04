Spousal Support Request by Dr. Dre's Wife Is 'Staggering'

(Newser) – Dr. Dre's wife of 24 years is demanding a whole lot of dough as part of divorce proceedings. Nicole Young, who filed for divorce in late June, is requesting $1,936,399 per month in temporary spousal support—an amount that's "staggering, even for the uber-wealthy," per TMZ. She also wants $5 million to cover legal fees. Sources tell TMZ that Dre, worth an estimated $800 million, will put up a fight since Young still enjoys a lush lifestyle. She reportedly continues to live at the couple's Malibu home, alongside personal chefs, housekeepers, and security guards. But her attorneys say spousal support is necessary for her to "continue to enjoy the lifestyle she enjoyed during marriage." They say she's "having difficulty paying her bills" with Dre "exerting financial control," per Entertainment Tonight.

Young claims she "played an important role" in Dre's career and was "integral" in the naming of his record label, Aftermath, per ET. She signed a prenuptial agreement upon their marriage in 1996 but argues it is now void. Firstly, she says she "unwillingly" signed it under "extraordinary pressure and intimidation" from Dre, whose real name is Andre Young. Secondly, she claims Dre felt guilty two years later and "tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me." From that time, both agreed the agreement was "null and void," she says, per TMZ. Dre, on the other hand, says the prenup was never destroyed and remains valid. The couple's assets include five Los Angeles homes, a private jet, and numerous cars. They also have two adult children, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.


