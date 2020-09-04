Berlusconi Hospitalized With COVID-19

(Newser) – Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi, who has history of heart and other medical problems, was admitted to a Milan hospital early Friday as a precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection, a top aide said. Sen. Lucia Ronzulli told RAI state TV Friday morning that the media mogul, 83, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, was doing well. She said he was undergoing “precautionary monitoring” of his infection. He passed the night well,'' she said. State radio later said Berlusconi was admitted to San Raffaele hospital, where his private doctor is based, shortly after midnight, the AP reports. Sky TG24, reporting from outside the hospital, said Berlusconi had the “beginnings of pneumonia” and was given an oxygen mask to aid breathing.

On Thursday, Berlusconi, speaking from his estate on the outskirts of Milan, told his supporters he no longer had fever or pain. Italian media have said two of his adult children also were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and are self-isolating. “Unfortunately this isn't a cold,'' he told La Stampa. ”Now it touches me—but not only me, but also my family—I realize more than ever how grave" the pandemic is. "I'm aware of how much sorrow it has sowed in so many families, of how much pain it has caused so many people," he said. On Thursday, the three-time former premier vowed to keep campaigning in upcoming regional elections in Italy for his center-right party, Forza Italia.