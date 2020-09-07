Coronavirus Is on the Rise in Nearly Half of US States

(Newser) – In news that's particularly bad coming on a holiday known for parties and gatherings, coronavirus is currently on the rise in nearly half of the states in the US. A Reuters analysis shows that 22 states are seeing their COVID-19 numbers increase; just three weeks ago, cases were only rising in three states. Most of the 22 are in the Midwest and South. Cases are decreasing, however, in the three most populous states—California, Texas, and Florida.

story continues below

But, going into the Labor Day weekend, the US was seeing 44,000 new cases a day in total, which is twice the number it was seeing per day ahead of Memorial Day weekend. That holiday weekend, May 23-25, was ultimately blamed by some experts for a spike of cases in July. US cases have since dropped from that peak. A Fox News medical contributor warned that cases also spiked after the 4th of July holiday. He said the country is "not doing that great looking at a potential collision when the flu comes this fall." (Dr. Fauci issued a warning to seven states in advance of the weekend.)

