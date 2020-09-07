Celeb Comes Through for Preschool Teacher

(Newser) – Brian Austin Green is back in the news for a reason much better than a celebrity breakup. TMZ reports that the 90210 star paid off a preschool teacher's Amazon Wish List for school supplies. Amy Hoffman of Collingswood, New Jersey, says she watched Green's Instagram Live show last week and tagged him on social media when he began talking about his own children—he is the father of four, notes ET Canada—and how important teachers are these days. Hoffman directed him to her wish list, then discovered later in the day that he had paid off the entirety of the approximately $500 list. (Green, 47, had been with Megan Fox 15 years before their split this year.)