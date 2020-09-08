COVID Kills Former Temptations Lead Singer, 49

(Newser) – The coronavirus has claimed another celebrity: Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of the Temptations, died Sunday night at his Las Vegas home after battling COVID-19, TMZ reports. "There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," his son posted on Facebook. "I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON." Williamson joined the group, which first formed in the 1960s, from 2006 to 2015, performing at concerts, on television, and on the albums Back to the Front and Still Here. After his tenure in the Motown group, Williamson was more recently in the group Sons of Soul, News 3 Las Vegas reports. (Read more coronavirus stories.)