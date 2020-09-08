Democrats: DeJoy May Have Broken the Law—Twice

(Newser) – House Democrats are calling for the immediate suspension of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as they investigate alleged campaign finance violations. The USPS "never should have hired (him) in the first place," Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said late Monday, per the Washington Post, adding DeJoy may have lied to the committee under oath. She said the committee would begin an investigation into claims that former employees at DeJoy's North Carolina-based New Breed Logistics were pressured into donating to Republican candidates between 2003 and 2014, while DeJoy worked as a GOP fundraiser. The employees said they were reimbursed with large bonuses in violation of state and federal election laws. Federal violations carry a five-year statute of limitations, but there is no such statute in North Carolina.

On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to launch a criminal investigation. Stein noted it is illegal to "reimburse someone for a political contribution" and "credible allegations of such actions merit investigation by the appropriate state and federal authorities," per Salon. Maloney said DeJoy faces "criminal exposure" if the allegations are true "but also for lying to our committee under oath," per the Post. DeJoy denied that he repaid employees for contributions to President Trump's campaign while testifying in front of the panel last month. "That's an outrageous claim … and I resent it," he said, per ABC News. "The answer is no." DeJoy now says he "believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations." Trump has said he should lose his job if wrongdoing "can be proven." (Read more Louis DeJoy stories.)

