Golden Girls Reboot Has All-Black Cast

(Newser) – A new Golden Girls episode will be shown Tuesday night (Sept. 8), and this version has an all-Black cast. The online show begins at 9pm EDT on Zoom, and while it's free, fans will have to register here. The new cast: Alfre Woodard (who will play Sophia), Tracee Ellis Ross (Rose), Sanaa Lathan (Blanche), and Regina King (Dorothy), per Today. The stars shared an Instagram post with their faces superimposed on the bodies of the original characters. USA Today notes that female Black celebs including Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, and Ava DuVernay have shared their approval of the project online.

"We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls," reads a project announcement labeled Episode 1, suggesting future episodes are in the works. It adds that the first episode will spotlight Color of Change, described as "the nation's largest online racial justice organization." And for those who plan to watch: "All you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election," reads the announcement. (Read more Golden Girls stories.)

