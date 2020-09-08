(Newser) – Candidate Trump spent $66 million of his own money on the 2016 campaign. President Trump might make the unusual move of pouring even more of his own money into the 2020 race, reports Bloomberg. Trump is considering a personal outlay of up to $100 million, an unprecedented expense for an incumbent president, according to the outlet. The development comes amid reports of the Trump campaign facing a "cash crunch" as Joe Biden's campaign sees record fundraising. Coverage:

No decision: Trump is talking to advisers about putting in his own money again, but he hasn't made a decision, per Bloomberg. The story pegs his net worth at $2.7 billion, down 10% since he took office. He has up to $156 million in various savings or money market accounts, according to his most recent financial disclosure.